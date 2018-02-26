Not aware of sexual misconduct complaint against Governor of southern state, says Home Ministry

It was recently reported that the governor was allegedly seeking sexual favours from female staff members at Raj Bhavan. (Representational) It was recently reported that the governor was allegedly seeking sexual favours from female staff members at Raj Bhavan. (Representational)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said it was not aware of any complaint of alleged sexual misconduct which has been filed against a southern state governor. “We are not aware of any such development,” Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad said.

It has been reported that the Governor was allegedly seeking sexual favours from female staff members at Raj Bhavan. According to media reports, the Centre has taken serious note of the complaint and has ordered a probe into it. Sources said if the complaint is found to be true, the Governor will be asked to step down with immediate effect.

The ministry is yet to disclose the identity of the concerned governor. It is also trying to ascertain whether the alleged misconduct relates to the governor’s present term or previous one.

This is not the first time that a complaint of such a nature has been registered against a governor. Last year in January, former Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan was forced to resign after the Raj Bhavan staff alleged that the Governor “selected only girls” to work for him and shifted the male official private secretary to his secretariat.

Shanmuganathan came under severe criticism after a section of employees wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee demanding his immediate removal for “seriously compromising” the dignity of the gubernatorial office.

