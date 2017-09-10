Not allowing coconut for security reason: jail to HC

Representational Image Representational Image

The Sabarmati Central Jail authorities have opposed a convict’s plea in the High Court to allow dry coconut inside jail, saying that it could be used for any act of assault or violence. “Dry coconut is a hard substance and can be used for preparation of any hard material by which assault or any violent act is possible,” the jail authorities told the High Court in an affidavit on September 7.

Gautam Ramanuj — a resident of Khadia, who is serving life term for his role in abduction of Manish Shah in Bharuch in 1997 — had filed a petition seeking permission for supply of dry coconut inside the jail during Hindu festivals.

Ramanuj had stated that the Sabarmati jail authorities prohibited supply of dry coconuts from outside for nearly two months. Jail authorities stated that with 3,000 prisoners, of which 57 are undertrials in bomb blast cases and belong to terrorist outfits, bringing coconut inside jail has been prohibited for security purpose.

