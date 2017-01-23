Not allowed to work effectively in hills, says Mamata Banerjee, blames GJM

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

While the promise of development and message of peace dominated Mamata Banerjee’s address in Kurseong, where she inaugurated the Uttar Banga Utsab (North Bengal Festival), the Chief Minister also lashed out at Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and the GJM-run Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), alleging that they had not allowed her government to work as effectively in the Hills as they would have liked.

“We have already formed 12 development boards in the Hills, three more will be set up,” she said. This is the second time Mamata has announced the creation of “more boards” in the last six months.

“We want the hills to prosper. Fighting will not give you development. There is need for peace. I want all people of Hills to join hands, to work together for development of the region,” said said, adding the government has set up a Rs 100-crore project for tea garden workers.

“The GTA board and local municipalities are not run by us or else we could have done much more work for the people. I will come back to the Hills again. I only want the development of my brothers and sisters here,” she said.

She also exhorted the youth to move ahead and pledged the support of her government in all possible ways. She said that her government has extended Rs 268.78 lakh to 12 development boards in north Bengal to boost development works in the region.