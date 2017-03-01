Not allowed to speak on triple talaq at Jamia seminar, says BJP’s Shazia Ilmi

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi was allegedly not allowed to speak at a seminar in Jamia Milia Islamia university to discuss the controversial triple talaq issue, ANI reports. The development comes amid the raging row over free speech and nationalism at Delhi University’s Ramjas College where members of RSS-backed ABVP are accused of violence over an invitation to JNU student leader Umar Khalid who was accused of sedition last year. The right-wingers label Khalid as an “anti-national”.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claims she was not allowed to speak at a seminar in Jamia University on the issue of Triple Talaq pic.twitter.com/wGvGtYAdYC — ANI (@ANI_news) March 1, 2017

The seminar at Jamia where Ilmi was invited as a speaker was supposed to be held on February 16 . It was, however, rescheduled to February 28 and the fresh list of speakers did not feature Ilmi’s name. The agenda of the event was discussion on the triple talaq issue. Later, according to Mail Today, it was turned into a discussion on empowerment of Muslim women. The event, it is learnt, faced protests with people terming the topics of the discourse as anti-Quranic.

Ilmi, a journalist, started her political career from the Aam Aadmi Party but crossed over to the BJP in 2015. She also accused the English press of bias and presenting a one-sided story, thereby managing to create a narrative against RSS-backed ABVP and BJP.

No one talks of harassment of ABVP & BJP. Part of English press owned by them so they manage to create the narrative against BJP: Shazia Ilmi pic.twitter.com/XNq37ef25n — ANI (@ANI_news) March 1, 2017

On the Jamia event, the BJP leader further said there was a lot of pressure on the organisers to drop her as a speaker as some feared it would create disturbance in the campus.

