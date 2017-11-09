Not all seized notes linked to terror funding case, says NIA

The seized demonetised notes on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) The seized demonetised notes on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after arresting nine people in a case of alleged terror funding for carrying demonetised currency worth more than Rs 36 crore, NIA sources on Wednesday claimed that not all of the seized currency was related to people associated with terror funding.

An NIA officer said that part of the seized currency had come from J&K and was associated with some separatist elements who wanted to get it exchanged.

Agency sources claimed the racket was being run by one Deepak Taurani of Mumbai in association with Delhi-based property dealer Pradeep Chauhan and Delhi Police constable Bhagwan Singh. Taurani allegedly claimed to be a senior official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence with contacts in the banking sector. He allegedly promised several people to get their currency exchanged past all cut-off dates fixed by the government.

