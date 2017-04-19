Not against AIADMK merger, will not try to prove my strength: TTV Dinakaran

Adding that he had support of all the party MLAs, Dinakaran said that they might have changed their mind because of fear or some unknown reasons. Adding that he had support of all the party MLAs, Dinakaran said that they might have changed their mind because of fear or some unknown reasons.

AIADMK deputy general secretary, and nephew of VK Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran on Wednesday reacted to the plan of a merger between the two factions saying that he was not against it. He also said that he will not fight for power and that he would abide by the decision of the party.

On charges against him of allegedly trying to bribe Election Commission officials in order to procure the two-leaves AIADMK symbol for Sasikala faction of the party, Dinakaran said that he was not afraid of anyone including the BJP. “Nobody can hang me, maximum they will put me behind bars,” he added. “I was asked to stay away from party affairs and I will listen to that for the party. I will not try to prove my strength,” he said.

Adding that he had support of all the party MLAs, Dinakaran said that they might have changed their mind because of fear or some unknown reasons. "If that helps the party and unity, I have no problem," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister E K Palaniswami which was also attended by six MLAs and two MPs and 12 other ministers, the decision was taken that Sasikala and Dinakaran will be delinked from all the party affairs. The rift in AIADMK began after passing away of former CM J Jayalalithaa on December 5.

