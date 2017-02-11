Not afraid of such threats: Congress on PM Modi’s horoscope remarks  

Accusing Modi of weakening the democratic institutions, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, why Lokpal had not been constituted despite UPA passing the bill wayback in 2013 (File Photo) Accusing Modi of weakening the democratic institutions, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, why Lokpal had not been constituted despite UPA passing the bill wayback in 2013 (File Photo)

Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his horoscopes (dossiers) remarks, saying it was not afraid of such threats. Terming the party a “lion” which is not afraid of such “full of arrogance” threats, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, the horoscopes also indicate BJP’s days are numbered.

The Congress leader was in Dehradun to campaign for February 15 Uttarakhand Assembly polls. Quoting a couplet, ‘Andhiyon ko zid hai jahan bijliyan girane ki, Mujhe bhi zid hain wahin ashiyan basane ki’ (I insist on making my abode where lightning is to strike). “Politics of dossiers existed in Stalinist Russia and countries in East Europe not in democratic countries,” he told reporters. Accusing Modi of weakening the democratic institutions, he said, why Lokpal had not been constituted despite UPA passing the bill wayback in 2013?

Under fire from the Opposition over his raincoat barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh in Parliament, Modi at a poll rally in Haridwar on Friday asked the Congress to hold its tongue and show regard to the dignity of language. “I tell Congress leaders to hold their tongue or else I have their entire horoscope. I do not want to give up dignity of words and conduct but if you speak nonsense, your past will chase you, your misdeeds, your sins will chase you,” Modi had said.