Not a claimant to Himachal Pradesh chief minister’s post: GS Bali

G S Bali (Source: File) G S Bali (Source: File)

Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister G S Bali on Sunday said he was not a claimant to the chief minister’s post and the incumbent Virbhadra Singh was the right choice for the position. Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh is due in November this year.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bali said, “This chapter has been closed as Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had already been named as next CM, if Congress returns to power.”

Moreover, it was for the Congress high command to take the final decision in this regard and that had been taken, he said, adding Singh was the right choice. Bali said the state government was keen to set up a modern bus stand at Hamirpur, but paucity of land was the main hurdle and criticism by the BJP on the issue would not help.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the office of the Regional Transport officer and inaugurated the new office of the divisional manager of Himachal Road Transport Corporation here.

