Norway’s Ambassador to India, Nils Ragnar Kamsvag meets Bihar CM

Kamsvag met Kumar at his official residence. Chief Minister's principal secretary Chanchal Kumar and secretary in CM Office Manish Kumar Verma were present during the meeting.

By: PTI | Patna | Published:September 13, 2017 5:37 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Norway’s Ambassador to India, Nils Ragnar Kamsvag on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed with him about collaboration in the field of health, education and information technology among others.

The Norwegian envoy told the CM about progress made under NIPI (Norway India Partnership Initiative), an official statement said in Patna. The two deliberated on scope of future collaboration in the field of health, education, food processing and information technology, the statement said.

The envoy told the CM that his country was interested in investing in the state through partnership in different sectors. He also made mention of old ties with India and said “the two countries have economic ties from the beginning and it needs to be further strengthened.”

Kamsvag met Kumar at his official residence. Chief Minister’s principal secretary Chanchal Kumar and secretary in CM Office Manish Kumar Verma were present during the meeting. Earlier, in the day the Norwegian envoy had met state Congress president Ashok Choudhary.

