G-20 summit: Norway PM Erna Solberg gifts PM Modi a symbolic football

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Saturday presented his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi with a football representing ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ in Hamburg during the ongoing G-20 Summit in Germany. Earlier on Friday, during the Session 2 of the G-20 Summit on Sustainable Development, Climate and Energy, PM Modi was the lead speaker, where he mainly spoke about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India’s initiatives for it through a consistent roadmap for implementation and the National Review as per United Nations guidelines.

PM Modi mainly emphasised on the need for cooperation in a world of opposing realities. He also spoke about tech facilitation, ODA commitments, infrastructure, labour mobility and health. Stressing on the need to be forthcoming on climate change action, Modi said that developing countries must have enough room to grow.

He also proposed an international coalition of countries that can identify technology, develop systems and build capacities, adding that India is ready to lead. Speaking of India’s own initiatives in consonance with the SDGs, Modi mentioned about the Skill India, Digital India, and financial inclusion measures of the country.

Earlier on July 5, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted PM Modi with a photo that depicts Indian soldiers leading a British military column to liberate Jerusalem. The photo was given to PM Modi during a private dinner that Netanyahu hosted for the Indian prime minister at his residence Beit Aghion in Jerusalem with his wife.

Modi was also gifted with a bicycle by his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte on June 27 during his visit to that country during the last leg of his 3-nation tour to strengthen bilateral ties.

On July 7, the 12th edition of the G20 Summit began in the port city of Hamburg, Germany as world leaders discussed the fight against terrorism and ways to improve open trade.While host German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the leaders to open the Summit, a separate meeting of BRICS leaders took place on the sidelines. Prior to the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was looking forward to “engaging leaders from other G20 countries on the vital issues affecting our world today that have a bearing on economic growth, sustainable development, and peace and stability”.

During the BRICS nations meet, PM Modi urged leaders from the nations to show leadership in fighting terrorism and boosting global economy even as he asked the G20 nations to collectively crackdown on terror financing, safe havens, “support and sponsors” of terrorism. He also emphasised that it was necessary to work together for sustained global economic recovery.

