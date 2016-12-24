Norway custody row: Will help Indian mother of 5-year-old, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said India will provide help on the request of the mother of the boy, who has been taken away by the authorities in Norway. This came on a day the Norwegian embassy asked for “restraint” in the case, assuring that it is being handled with “complete sensitivity and awareness”.

Watch What Else Is making News

Swaraj’s reaction came a day after she had asked the Indian Ambassador in Oslo to send a report on the allegations made by the couple that the Norwegian authorities took away their five-year-old child on a frivolous complaint of abuse. While the father and son are Norwegian nationals, the mother is an Indian citizen.

“I have received the report. Father and son are Norwegian nationals. We will represent on request of the mother, who is an Indian national,” Swaraj tweeted.

The spokesperson in Norwegian embassy said the mission understands “the concerns on the ongoing child welfare case involving an Norwegian/Indian family in Norway”.

“…child welfare cases are handled in accordance to the Norwegian Child Welfare Act, which includes directions from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Act applies to all children in Norway, regardless of their background, residential status or citizenship,” the spokesperson said. “Since child welfare cases are highly sensitive, the cases are therefore subject to a strict duty of confidentiality. The embassy, therefore, requests restraint and assures that the Norwegian authorities are dealing with the case with complete sensitivity.”