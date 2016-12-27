Indian envoy to meet Norwegian authorities over custody of 5-year-old: Sushma Swaraj

The Indian Express first reported that Norway’s Child Welfare Department on December 13 picked up Aryan from his kindergarten school and took him into custody. (representational image) The Indian Express first reported that Norway’s Child Welfare Department on December 13 picked up Aryan from his kindergarten school and took him into custody. (representational image)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tuesday said the Indian Ambassador in Norway will be meeting Norwegian authorities regarding the custody of a five-and-a-half-year-old who was separated from his NRI parents. “I refuse to accept foster parents can take better care of a child than natural parents; want restoration of Aryan to his natural parents,” she said. This is our firm stand and Indian Ambassador will convey this to the Norwegian authorities, Swaraj added.

The Indian Express first reported that Norway’s Child Welfare Department on December 13 picked up Aryan from his kindergarten school and took him into custody. Norwegian authorities alleged that Aryan was beaten up by his parents. This was the third instance in Norway when a child was separated from their Indian parents. Speaking to The Indian Express from Oslo, the boy’s father, Anil Kumar said: “The Child Welfare Department of Norway took custody of my five-and-a-half-year-old son on December 13, at 9.30 am, from his kindergarten school. They did not give us prior information. At 10 am, the same day, four policemen came to my house, took my wife into custody, and interrogated her from 11.15 am to 2.45 pm.”

Kumar runs a restaurant and has also served as vice-president of the Overseas Friends of the BJP in Oslo. Taking cognizance of The Indian Express report, Swaraj had promised to look into the matter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd