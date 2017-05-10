Northern Zonal Council meet on Friday

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

The 28th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held in Chandigarh on Friday.

The chief ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and the administrator of the Union territory of Chandigarh are expected to attend it.

The zonal councils provide a forum where irritants between the Centre and states and among the states themselves can be resolved.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now