  Northern railways introduces special trains: Here is the full list

Northern railways introduces special trains: Here is the full list

Northern division of Indian railways introduced nine special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers in the coming season.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2018 1:58 pm
The newly introduced special trains will run from January 16 as per the new schedule. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)
Northern division of Indian railways on Monday announced the introduction of nine special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the coming season, including Holi. The newly introduced special trains will run from January 16 as per the new schedule. The special trains include Holi Specials as well.

Here are the nine special trains announced by the Northern Railways:

Saharanpur – Ambala MEMU Special Train

The train between Saharanpur and Ambala will operate daily from January 16 to March 31. It has a total of ten stoppages.

Saharanpur-Ambala-Saharanpur MEMU Special Train (Daily)

 150 Trips

Train No. 04921

STATIONS

Train No. 04922

Arrival

Departure

Arrival

 Departure

04:45

Saharanpur

22:40

06:30 Ambala

20:45

Jammu Tawi – Pathankot Jn. Demu Special Train

The special train between Jammu Tawi and Pathankot Junction will operate on all days except Saturday and Sunday from January 16 to March 30. A total of 12 stoppages are marked for the train.

Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Junction-Jammu Tawi DEMU Special Train (5 Days a WEEK)

108 Trips

Train No. 04992

STATIONS

Train No. 04991

Arrival

Departure

Arrival

Departure

09:50 Jammu Tawi 17:10

12:10 Pathankot Jn

14:40

Delhi Jn. – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special Train

The third special train will run between Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on a tri-weekly basis from January 17 to April 1. Passengers will have the option of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier and Sleeper coaches.

Delhi Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Jn Express Special Train (Tri-Weekly)

64 Trips
Train No. 04409

STATIONS

Train No. 04410

Arrival

 Departure Arrival

Departure

21:10 Delhi Jn 03:00

11:30 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

13:30

Anand Vihar Terminal – Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special Train

The special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will operate bi-weekly from  January 18 to March 30. It will comprise of sleeper and general coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminals-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train (Bi-weekly)

42 Trips

Train No. 04401

STATIONS

 Train No. 04402
Arrival Departure Arrival

Departure

22:20 Anand Vihar Terminals 15:30

13:00

 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

23:50

Bhatinda – Varanasi Weekly Express Special Train

Railways has announced a weekly special train between Bhatinda and Varanasi from February 18 to March 26. Coaches will comprise of AC 2 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.

Bhatinda-Varanasi-Bhatinda Weekly Express Special Train

12 Trips

Train No. 04998

 STATIONS Train No. 04997
Arrival Departure

Arrival

Departure

21:05 Bhatinda 19:00

19:20

 Varanasi

21:20

Anand Vihar Terminals – Lucknow Express Special Train

The new special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Lucknow will operate two days in a week from  February 15 to March 30 and will comprise of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminals-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train (Bi-weekly)

26 Trips

Train No. 04414

 STATIONS

Train No. 04413

Arrival

Departure

Arrival

Departure

21:05 Anand Vihar Terminals 04:20

06:25

 Lucknow

19:20

Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train

The seventh special train announced is between Varanasi and Anand Vihar Terminals which will operate on a bi-weekly basis from February 18 to March 5. The train will comprise of sleeper and general coaches.

Varanasi-Anand Vihar Terminals-Varanasi

10 Trips

Train No. 04207

 STATIONS

Train No. 04208

Arrival

Departure

Arrival

Departure
23:20 Varanasi 11:00

14:20

 Anand Vihar Terminals

19:35

Anand Vihar Terminals – Lucknow AC Express Weekly Special

Railways has announced an special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Lucknow which will operate once a week from February 20 to March 28. The train comprises of first AC, 2 Tier AC and 3 Tier AC coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminals-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminals AC Express Weekly Special Train

12 Trips

Train No. 04422

 STATIONS

Train No. 04421

Arrival

 Departure Arrival

Departure

22:50 Anand Vihar Terminals 09:30

09:30

 Lucknow

22:45

H. Nizauddin – Lucknow AC Express Weekly Special Train

This is a weekly special train scheduled between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Lucknow from February 19 to March 29. Passengers will have the option of First AC, 2 Tier AC and 3 Tier AC coaches.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Lucknow-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Express Weekly Special Train

12 Trips

Train No. 04420

 STATIONS

Train No. 04419

Arrival

Departure

Arrival

Departure

22:40 Hazrat Nizamuddin 09:40

09:25

 Lucknow

22:45

