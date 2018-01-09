Northern railways introduces special trains: Here is the full list

The newly introduced special trains will run from January 16 as per the new schedule. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File) The newly introduced special trains will run from January 16 as per the new schedule. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Northern division of Indian railways on Monday announced the introduction of nine special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the coming season, including Holi. The newly introduced special trains will run from January 16 as per the new schedule. The special trains include Holi Specials as well.

Here are the nine special trains announced by the Northern Railways:

Saharanpur – Ambala MEMU Special Train

The train between Saharanpur and Ambala will operate daily from January 16 to March 31. It has a total of ten stoppages.

Saharanpur-Ambala-Saharanpur MEMU Special Train (Daily) 150 Trips Train No. 04921 STATIONS Train No. 04922 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 04:45 Saharanpur 22:40 – 06:30 – Ambala – 20:45

Jammu Tawi – Pathankot Jn. Demu Special Train

The special train between Jammu Tawi and Pathankot Junction will operate on all days except Saturday and Sunday from January 16 to March 30. A total of 12 stoppages are marked for the train.

Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Junction-Jammu Tawi DEMU Special Train (5 Days a WEEK) 108 Trips Train No. 04992 STATIONS Train No. 04991 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 09:50 Jammu Tawi 17:10 – 12:10 – Pathankot Jn – 14:40

Delhi Jn. – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special Train

The third special train will run between Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on a tri-weekly basis from January 17 to April 1. Passengers will have the option of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier and Sleeper coaches.

Delhi Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Jn Express Special Train (Tri-Weekly) 64 Trips Train No. 04409 STATIONS Train No. 04410 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 21:10 Delhi Jn 03:00 – 11:30 – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – 13:30

Anand Vihar Terminal – Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special Train

The special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will operate bi-weekly from January 18 to March 30. It will comprise of sleeper and general coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminals-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train (Bi-weekly) 42 Trips Train No. 04401 STATIONS Train No. 04402 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 22:20 Anand Vihar Terminals 15:30 – 13:00 – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – 23:50

Bhatinda – Varanasi Weekly Express Special Train

Railways has announced a weekly special train between Bhatinda and Varanasi from February 18 to March 26. Coaches will comprise of AC 2 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.

Bhatinda-Varanasi-Bhatinda Weekly Express Special Train 12 Trips Train No. 04998 STATIONS Train No. 04997 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 21:05 Bhatinda 19:00 – 19:20 – Varanasi – 21:20

Anand Vihar Terminals – Lucknow Express Special Train

The new special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Lucknow will operate two days in a week from February 15 to March 30 and will comprise of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminals-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train (Bi-weekly) 26 Trips Train No. 04414 STATIONS Train No. 04413 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 21:05 Anand Vihar Terminals 04:20 – 06:25 – Lucknow – 19:20

Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train

The seventh special train announced is between Varanasi and Anand Vihar Terminals which will operate on a bi-weekly basis from February 18 to March 5. The train will comprise of sleeper and general coaches.

Varanasi-Anand Vihar Terminals-Varanasi 10 Trips Train No. 04207 STATIONS Train No. 04208 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 23:20 Varanasi 11:00 – 14:20 – Anand Vihar Terminals – 19:35

Anand Vihar Terminals – Lucknow AC Express Weekly Special

Railways has announced an special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Lucknow which will operate once a week from February 20 to March 28. The train comprises of first AC, 2 Tier AC and 3 Tier AC coaches.

Anand Vihar Terminals-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminals AC Express Weekly Special Train 12 Trips Train No. 04422 STATIONS Train No. 04421 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 22:50 Anand Vihar Terminals 09:30 – 09:30 – Lucknow – 22:45

H. Nizauddin – Lucknow AC Express Weekly Special Train

This is a weekly special train scheduled between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Lucknow from February 19 to March 29. Passengers will have the option of First AC, 2 Tier AC and 3 Tier AC coaches.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Lucknow-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Express Weekly Special Train 12 Trips Train No. 04420 STATIONS Train No. 04419 Arrival Departure Arrival Departure – 22:40 Hazrat Nizamuddin 09:40 – 09:25 – Lucknow – 22:45

