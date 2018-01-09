Northern railways introduces special trains: Here is the full list

Northern division of Indian railways on Monday announced the introduction of nine special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the coming season, including Holi. The newly introduced special trains will run from January 16 as per the new schedule. The special trains include Holi Specials as well.
Here are the nine special trains announced by the Northern Railways:
Saharanpur – Ambala MEMU Special Train
The train between Saharanpur and Ambala will operate daily from January 16 to March 31. It has a total of ten stoppages.
|
Saharanpur-Ambala-Saharanpur MEMU Special Train (Daily)
|150 Trips
|
Train No. 04921
|
STATIONS
|
Train No. 04922
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|Departure
|–
|
04:45
|
Saharanpur
|
22:40
|
–
|06:30
|–
|Ambala
|–
|
20:45
Jammu Tawi – Pathankot Jn. Demu Special Train
The special train between Jammu Tawi and Pathankot Junction will operate on all days except Saturday and Sunday from January 16 to March 30. A total of 12 stoppages are marked for the train.
|
Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Junction-Jammu Tawi DEMU Special Train (5 Days a WEEK)
|
108 Trips
|
Train No. 04992
|
STATIONS
|
Train No. 04991
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|09:50
|Jammu Tawi
|17:10
|
–
|12:10
|–
|Pathankot Jn
|–
|
14:40
Delhi Jn. – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special Train
The third special train will run between Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on a tri-weekly basis from January 17 to April 1. Passengers will have the option of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier and Sleeper coaches.
|
Delhi Jn-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Jn Express Special Train (Tri-Weekly)
|
64 Trips
|Train No. 04409
|
STATIONS
|
Train No. 04410
|
Arrival
|Departure
|Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|21:10
|Delhi Jn
|03:00
|
–
|11:30
|–
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|–
|
13:30
Anand Vihar Terminal – Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special Train
The special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will operate bi-weekly from January 18 to March 30. It will comprise of sleeper and general coaches.
|
Anand Vihar Terminals-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train (Bi-weekly)
|
42 Trips
|
Train No. 04401
|
STATIONS
|Train No. 04402
|Arrival
|Departure
|Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|22:20
|Anand Vihar Terminals
|15:30
|–
|
13:00
|–
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|–
|
23:50
Bhatinda – Varanasi Weekly Express Special Train
Railways has announced a weekly special train between Bhatinda and Varanasi from February 18 to March 26. Coaches will comprise of AC 2 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.
|
Bhatinda-Varanasi-Bhatinda Weekly Express Special Train
|
12 Trips
|
Train No. 04998
|STATIONS
|Train No. 04997
|Arrival
|Departure
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|21:05
|Bhatinda
|19:00
|
–
|
19:20
|–
|Varanasi
|–
|
21:20
Anand Vihar Terminals – Lucknow Express Special Train
The new special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Lucknow will operate two days in a week from February 15 to March 30 and will comprise of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and General coaches.
|
Anand Vihar Terminals-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train (Bi-weekly)
|
26 Trips
|
Train No. 04414
|STATIONS
|
Train No. 04413
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|21:05
|Anand Vihar Terminals
|04:20
|
–
|
06:25
|–
|Lucknow
|–
|
19:20
Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminals Express Special Train
The seventh special train announced is between Varanasi and Anand Vihar Terminals which will operate on a bi-weekly basis from February 18 to March 5. The train will comprise of sleeper and general coaches.
|
Varanasi-Anand Vihar Terminals-Varanasi
|
10 Trips
|
Train No. 04207
|STATIONS
|
Train No. 04208
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|–
|23:20
|Varanasi
|11:00
|
–
|
14:20
|–
|Anand Vihar Terminals
|–
|
19:35
Anand Vihar Terminals – Lucknow AC Express Weekly Special
Railways has announced an special train between Anand Vihar Terminals and Lucknow which will operate once a week from February 20 to March 28. The train comprises of first AC, 2 Tier AC and 3 Tier AC coaches.
|
Anand Vihar Terminals-Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminals AC Express Weekly Special Train
|
12 Trips
|
Train No. 04422
|STATIONS
|
Train No. 04421
|
Arrival
|Departure
|Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|22:50
|Anand Vihar Terminals
|09:30
|
–
|
09:30
|–
|Lucknow
|–
|
22:45
H. Nizauddin – Lucknow AC Express Weekly Special Train
This is a weekly special train scheduled between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Lucknow from February 19 to March 29. Passengers will have the option of First AC, 2 Tier AC and 3 Tier AC coaches.
|
Hazrat Nizamuddin-Lucknow-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Express Weekly Special Train
|
12 Trips
|
Train No. 04420
|STATIONS
|
Train No. 04419
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Departure
|
–
|22:40
|Hazrat Nizamuddin
|09:40
|
–
|
09:25
|–
|Lucknow
|–
|
22:45
