Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu asks troops to give befitting reply to hostilities

Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu on Monday asked the troops to give befitting reply to all misadventures of inimical forces. Pointing out that the Northern Army Commander celebrated the first day of the new year with troops in forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri sectors, official sources said that “he exhorted the troops to give befitting reply to all misadventures of inimical forces’’.

Significantly, this has been the third visit of the Northern Army Commander to forward areas in Jammu region in less than a week and it has come a day after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward Indian positions in Rajouri district’s Nowshera area and adjoining Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector on Sunday. Last time, he had accompanied Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who on Saturday visited forward areas of Rajouri to review situation and operational preparedness of the troops.

The Northern Army Commander also visited army units in North Kashmir to review prevailing security situation, a defence ministry spokesperson said, adding that he was briefed about winter preparedness and measures taken by troops to meet the challenges posed by weather. He interacted with the troops on ground and conveyed his greetings for the New Year and complimented them for their determination and alertness in counter terrorist and Line of Control operations in 2017. He asked them “to continue to face new challenges with utmost professionalism’’, the spokesperson.

