Northeast states in crisis as flash floods, landslides leave thousands displaced

College students take shelter at a traffic point as a man paddles his rickshaw through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati, India, June 13, 2017. Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika

Incessant rains in the North East triggered flash floods and landslides in Mizoram on Wednesday, killing eight and leaving over 2,000 families displaced. A high-level meeting, attended by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and state Home Minister R Lalzirliana, was held to take stock of the situation, reported news agency PTI. After three days of continuous rainfall, Khawthlangtuipui river breached its capacity yesterday, leaving over 350 houses in the Tlabung sub-division in Lunglei submerged.

Technical glitches due to the rains have delayed rescue operations in many places, as the government is yet to receive a full report of the ground situation. South Mizoram, namely Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts and eastern Champhai district bordering Myanmar, remained cut off from the rest of the country on Wednesday due to landslides.

In the state capital, Aizawl, at least 100 families residing in 50 buildings were made to evacuate and move to higher ground as water levels of the Tlawng river rose. Power supply and communication lines remain down. Read: Three die in Guwahati city, 13,000 affected across state. click here.

Not just Mizoram, the onset of the monsoon and has wreaked havoc in other northeastern states as well. In Assam, three people were killed in rain-related accidents while nearly 13,000 people from four districts were displaced. All three deaths, reported from state capital Guwahati, were a result of electrocution. As rains continued to lash the city, a probe has been ordered into the deaths and the government has announced a Rs 4 lakh compensation for the victims’ families. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who took stock of the situation yesterday, directed authorities to take prompt action.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed 10 boats to the worst hit districts to conduct relief and rescue operations.

In Imphal, the capital of Manipur, water levels of Imphal River and Nambuk River are reportedly dangerously high. Many people along the banks of the rivers have been evacuated. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

In Arunachal Pradesh, normal life was thrown out of gear due to heavy rainfall this week. All major rivers and tributaries in the state are on the rise. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the coming days.

In Meghalaya, an alert has been sounded by the Disaster Management Authority. The IMD too issued a warning of heavy rains in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

