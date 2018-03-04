Northeast polls created an atmosphere of festival, entire nation was involved in celebrations: PM Modi tells youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Expressing his confidence in the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there’s always something to learn from the conversations with young generation and that he tries to listen to their experiences. Addressing the ‘Youth Power’ convention via videoconferencing, PM Modi said, “I always try to meet youth more and more, to talk to them, to listen to their experiences and to work according to their hopes and aspirations.”

The Prime Minister also brought up the BJP’s electoral victory in Tripura and Nagaland during the videoconferencing, where he stressed that the northeast elections were significant because the entire nation was involved in the celebrations. “A day after Holi, the results of North-east elections again created an environment of festival. You must think why I am discussing it here. I’m not seeing it as victory and defeat of political parties, significant is that entire nation was involved in North-east’s celebrations.”

“It happened for the first time that people in other states of the country opened their television set early morning to know the mandate of North-East public. This is a huge change,” said PM Modi.

On Saturday, having handed the CPM a crushing defeat in Tripura and placed itself in a pivotal position in Nagaland, where it is likely to continue in government, the BJP is set to increase the number of states it rules — either by itself or as part of an alliance — to 21.

These states, including Tripura and Nagaland, are home to over 70 per cent of India’s population. The situation in Meghalaya, the third state where Assembly elections were held, was fluid on Saturday night.

The last time a political party or group had this big a footprint across India was a quarter century ago. In end-1993, after a round of state elections, the Congress held 16 of India’s then 26 states — 15 on its own; one in alliance. The BJP has now established a strong presence across large parts of the Northeast, one of the two regions (the other being the South) where it has traditionally been weak.

(With ENS inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd