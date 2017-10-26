Northeast monsoon likely to hit southern peninsula today

A slight dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures is likely in the next 48 hours. File photo/PTI A slight dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures is likely in the next 48 hours. File photo/PTI

The Northeast monsoon, which has been delayed for over a week, is expected to hit the Indian peninsula today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall at several places along the coast of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh has been forecast for the next couple of days.

The meteorological conditions remains favourable for the commencement of the northeast monsoon over the southern parts of the peninsula, also the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the region has created a conducive atmospheric condition. A slight dip in the maximum and minimum temperatures is likely in the next 48 hours. While the remaining parts of country is likely to remain dry, said the meteorological department on Thursday.

The high wind velocity and heavy showers is likely 48 hours after the north east monsoon makes landfall. Heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorm has been predicted for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Cyclonic circulation over parts of Tamil Nadu, Lakshwadeep islands and north Andaman Sea persists which could result in heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, according to data released by IMD.

Last year was one of the worst seasons for the southern peninsula, especially for Tamil Nadu which suffered “severe droughts”. Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh had similar deficits resulting in wide spread droughts throughout the region, as per the data released by IMD.

