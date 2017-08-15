Northeast lines under water, 50 trains cancelled or stranded

Villagers walk along submerged tracks in Jokhalabandha, Assam. (Express/Dasarath Deka) Villagers walk along submerged tracks in Jokhalabandha, Assam. (Express/Dasarath Deka)

Railway connectivity to the Northeast, which houses the strategic lines for the defence forces, is cut off from the rest of the country amid heavy rain and floods. Lines beyond Katihar in Bihar and Malda in West Bengal, the two points from where trains enter Northeast Frontier Railway, are affected with trains terminated in the last 24 hours. The situation is expected to continue for the next day or two and may start improving by the morning of August 16, the railways ministry has been informed by NF Railway authorities.

Overall, 50 trains have been affected – cancelled before originating, short terminated, or stranded midway. For railways, the plan is to get trains already en route to terminate at points where facilities are available for food for passengers, and alternative transportation options. Key stations like Kishanganj in Bihar remain submerged. Ten trains that started from various parts of Assam and other areas of NF Railway were taken back to base stations. Key trains as Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Purvottar Sampark Kranti, Amritsar Katihar Express etc were among several cancelled.

“The situation aggravated last night when rain water submerged tracks near Dalkhola, Barsoi, Sudhani stations and the main line connecting Northeast with the rest of the country being blocked with water under a bridge near Kishanganj station flowing over danger level,” said a statement from the railways.

A number of rivers in Alipurduar and Katihar divisions are in spate, affecting lines and bridges. The railways ministry is waiting for the forecast from the zonal railway about the resumption of service, and are on standby. “Efforts are being made to see that passengers get food and water at wherever the trains are stranded. Beyond that, real-time repair and restoration work is in progress, so we can resume services whenever and wherever the situation permits,” said a ministry official.

