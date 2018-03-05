Northeast elections: Respect people’s mandate, Congress committed to win back their trust, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he acknowledged the mandate of the people in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, insisting that he was committed to winning back the trust of the people in the Northeast.

“The Congress party respects the mandate of the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people. My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party,” Rahul posted on Twitter.

The Congress chief’s reaction came two days after the party’s dismal performance in the Northeast Assembly elections. While Congress failed to get a majority in Meghalaya, it did not win a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland.

The party chief became a target of criticism for several political rivals after his visit to Italy in the midst of the election season. On March 1, Rahul had tweeted, “My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug…. #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..”

BJP president Amit Shah even made a veiled attack on the Congress leader and said elections are underway in Italy. “I received a message on WhatsApp that elections are currently on in Italy,” Shah had said, while addressing the media on the BJP’s performance in the three states.”

After the results were declared, the party’s morale was at a low, with few leaders willing to speak about the loss. With Rahul away, the leaders preferred not to analyse or talk about the defeat.

However, on Sunday, some of the party leaders insisted that they were not perturbed by the results and that it would have no bearing on the upcoming Karnataka elections.

