Northeast, African students join hands to ‘fight racism’

“We are no strangers to discrimination either,” said Seilienmang Haokip, a student representing Kuki Students’ Organisation, at a press conference, to show solidarity towards African students facing racial attacks, on Monday.

While Samuel Jack, general secretary of Association of African Students in India (AASI), read out a list of demands for the Centre to address, civil rights activist Irom Sharmila was also present at the event. Showing her support towards the African students’ community, she said, “This is the hour to stand united. We face the same racial discrimination which our African brothers and sisters face. United, we will be strong.”

AASI demanded the “return of passports of students falsely accused in the Greater Noida murder case and “awareness campaigns”.

