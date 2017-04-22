North region police meet: Central agencies, top cops from seven states hold talks on cross-border terror, drugs

Shimla IGP Zahur Haider Zaidi (right) at the meet Shimla IGP Zahur Haider Zaidi (right) at the meet

MULTIPLE CHALLENGES of increased radicalisation of youths and teenagers, their involvement in terror activities, misue of social media and secret funding from across the border were the focus of discussions at the Northern Region Police Coordination Committee meeting, which also drew up a plan on having an institutionalised mechanism to deal with the problem effectively.

The meet, in which seven states took part and 12 organisations, including top agencies like NIA, IB and BSF, also shared information on illicit drug trade in the country, so importantly the border states, and also problem of refugees in Jammu region (of J&K) Gurgaon in Haryana.

At their closed-door meeting, the committee, which has mandated to make suggestions to the Government of India (GoI) on policy changes, also deliberated on the current situation in Kashmir Valley and how best the forces and central agencies should act in handling the estranged youth. An additional DGP-rank officer from Jammu and Kashmir was also present.

But, it was more about the terror threat being faced by other states due to militant organisations targeting India. This has made it highly imperative to set institutionalised mechanism for close coordination and intelligence sharing using digital platforms.

“Some of the terror-related issues discussed at the meeting also raised concern about the presence of refugees in various parts of the northern states, which are going to have implications. There is also a need to check foreigners overstaying their visas and even youngsters using social media to spread radicalisation,” said Zahur Haider Zaidi, Inspector General of Police (South), who coordinated the meet.

Drug trafficking was another big issue attracting the attention of agencies as financial investigations had shown that huge assets have been created by those involved in the illegal trade. Steps were suggested to crack down on mafia gangs and confiscate their assets and also check the role of foreigners involved in the drug trade. Need was suggested among different agencies like BSF, NCRB, NCB and police on sharing of information on drug trade and people involved in border smuggling.

How to reduce drug abuse among the youth and college students was also dicussed. Himachal Pradesh police/government effort to seek amendments in the Drug and Cosmetic Act 1940 was appreciated at the meet.

The agencies also deliberated on cybercrime and online fraud. Those who participated in the meet included states of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and representatives of agencies like CRPF, SSB, RPF, NSG, CISF, NIA, CBI, NCB and NCRB.

