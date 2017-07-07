North Korea’s proliferation links a grave threat to global peace: India

The government today reacted strongly to the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes of North Korea, saying its proliferation links pose a grave threat to international peace and stability as have also adversely impacted India’s national security. India also called upon DPRK to refrain from such actions that undermine international peace and stability, an external affairs ministry release said here.

“DPRK’s continued pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its proliferation links pose a grave threat to international peace and stability. They have also adversely impacted India’s national security,” it said. The release further said, “We also urge the international community to work together to hold accountable all those parties that have supported these programmes.”

The Indian reaction came after North Korea took a major step forward in its missile program after test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier this week.

