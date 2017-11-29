From North Korea to Hadiya, here are all the top stories today

North Korea test fires missile

In a move that has set alarm bells ringing the corridors of power in Washington and Japan, North Korea Wednesday reportedly test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to it neighbour Japan. This was the first test launch since mid-September by Pyongyang, Reuters reported.

The launch comes a week after US President Donald Trump, in a bid to impose sanctions, added North Korea to the list of countries that support terrorism.

Experts said Washington is now technically in the crosshairs of North Korea.

Trump has spoken to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the phone after launch.

Ivanka Trump on Day 2 of Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Ivanka Trump on day 2 of the GES 2017. (Source: Ivanka Trump/Twitter) Ivanka Trump on day 2 of the GES 2017. (Source: Ivanka Trump/Twitter)

Ivanka Trump, who jointly inaugurated the 8th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, took part in a plenary session on ‘Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’.

Wednesday’s session aims to boost women participation in the workforce through increased access to skills, training, education, and career counselling.

“Women make up half of the world’s population. Need to think of these issues not as women’s issues but human issues,” said Ivanka Trump.

She also stressed on the need for adopting policies that would help the modern working family.

On the issue of gender representation, Ivanka Trump said: “Having equal gender representation is a financial positive to businesses today besides being a social responsibility.”

Ivanka Trump also reiterated the importance of technology in today’s world, saying, “Technology is a great driver of entrepreneurship because it emboldens women to start their own businesses, reduces barriers to starting new businesses, and creates flexibility for the modern working family.”

PM Modi back in Gujarat for BJP poll campaign

After a quick stopover in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a final push to BJP’s poll campaign, is back in Gujarat Wednesday to address a series of public meeting. In his most recent rallies, PM Modi lashed at the Congress for targetting his humble origins. He claimed the Congress cannot hide their contempt for his rise from a tea-seller to prime minister. PM Modi, without naming the Congress or its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, said ‘how dare they come to Gujarat and abuse its son’.

Wednesday will also see Rahul Gandhi and Patidar leader Hardik Patel addressing seperate rallies in different parts of the state.



Hadiya says she is not ‘free’ till she meets husband

Hadiya at the press conference on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Hadiya at the press conference on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

Addressing the media in Salem, Kerala, Hadiya claimed she was still not free until she has the freedom to meet her husband, Shefin Jahan.

“My demand in the court was freedom, the freedom to meet my husband, but the truth is that I am not free now. I didn’t get freedom,” she told the press outside the Sivaraj Homeopathic medical college on Wednesday. Hadiya added that even her college is not clear over her boundaries and is in the process of figuring it out. “We should give them few more days, and I will be able to tell you whether I am really free or not,” she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday passed an interim order asking that “Hadiya be taken to Salem so as to enable her to pursue her internship/housemanship” in the homeopathy college where she was studying when she married Jehan.

