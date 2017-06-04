North India reels under intense heat, Delhi records 44.6 degree Celsius

A woman covers herself during a hot summer day in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav A woman covers herself during a hot summer day in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

The national capital witnessed scorching heat on Sunday as the maximum temperature reached 44.6 degree Celsius, four notches above the normal. Delhi remained under the heat wave conditions for the whole day with the minimum temperature clocking at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level hovered between 44 and 15 per cent, according to weather department officials.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 43 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 42.6 and 28.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi had experienced light showers on Wednesday afternoon on May 31. Delhi Safdarjung observatory recorded 11.8mm of rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm, with the maximum temperature staying at a comfortable 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, weather in Bihar remained hot and dry as the temperature in Gaya reached 46.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees above its normal maximum temperature. The maximum temperatures of Patna also recorded 40.4 degrees.

Also, the temperature across Odisha breached 40 degrees, with the temperature in Bhubaneswar rising up to 43.6 degree Celsius from 38.8 degree Celsius yesterday. Many states across North India will continue to reel under intense heat as the weather department has forecast clear skies.

