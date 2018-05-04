Storms kill over 100 in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

A house which collapsed in Agra on Thursday. (PTI Photo) A house which collapsed in Agra on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

At least 108 people were killed as storms and heavy rain lashed swathes of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday night. Uttar Pradesh was the worst hit with 73 deaths. Officials said 90 people were injured while 134 domestic animals were killed in the state.

Agra bore the brunt as 43 people were killed, officials said. They added that 80 animals were also reported dead from there. As many as 51 people were injured.

Officials said disaster management department teams were immediately rushed to the affected areas for rescue operations.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said directions had been issued for free treatment to the injured. “…three people died each in Bijnor and Kanpur Dehat,” he said. Kumar added two deaths each were reported from Kanpur, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, and Hamirpur. “Overall, 22 districts (out of 75 were) were affected.”

Kumar said falling trees, collapsing roofs and walls caused the majority of the deaths. “The storm hit (between 8 to 10 pm) when most of the people were sleeping in their homes or in the open and could not get enough time to run for cover.”

He announced the kin of the deceased would be given Rs 4 lakh compensation each. He added that the injured would get a maximum of Rs 2 lakh depending on the seriousness of the injuries. Owners of dead animals would get Rs 30,000 each.

Meteorological center director J P Gupta said the situation would not have been as bad had it not rained as well. “Because of the moisture incursion from the Bengal side, there was rain along with the heavy thunderstorm and that made it worse. If we see in general, then neither the rain nor the thunderstorm was that severe.’’

In Rajasthan, 35 people were killed and 211 injured as the storms hit the state’s eastern districts. Disaster management and relief department deputy secretary Anil Kumar Paliwal said 19 people were killed in Bharatpur, nine in Alwar, six in Dholpur and one in Jhunjhunu.

Bikaner: A dust storm approaches the city of Bikaner on Wednesday. (PTI) Bikaner: A dust storm approaches the city of Bikaner on Wednesday. (PTI)

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced an exgratia sum of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased. She directed officials to urgently undertake a survey and provide relief to the affected people. She said she had deputed four ministers to visit the four affected districts and monitor the situation. Raje will visit the affected families on Friday.

Head injuries sustained as a result of collapsing houses and falling trees caused most of the deaths. The storms disrupted railway and bus services as well as power connectivity.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot called off his 67th birthday celebrations to mourn the deaths. “We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy,” he tweeted.

In New Delhi, the home ministry put the toll at 94 people while the National Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to remain vigilant and to avoid travel for two days in the affected areas. Officials said the Centre has extended assistance to the affected states while the National Disaster Response Force has been put on standby for any rescue and relief operations.

Four dead in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Four people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and eight others were injured in a dust storm in Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening.

According to the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Centre, two people in Udham Singh Nagar, one in Almora and another in Hardwar were killed after heavy objects fell on them during the dust storm. The injured include three people from Ramnagar and five from Haldwani in Nainital district.

