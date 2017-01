Due to heavy fog, most of the trains are either running late or have been rescheduled. (Source: File) Due to heavy fog, most of the trains are either running late or have been rescheduled. (Source: File)

At least 41 trains were running late and five cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Sunday morning, a railway official said. According to the Northern Railway official, 14 trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Central GT Express, New Delhi-Chennai Tamil Nadu Express, New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express and New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantra Senani Express.