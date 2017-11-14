North East women not politically empowered, says NCW chairperson

National Commission for Women National Commission for Women

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said women in the North East are not politically empowered as age-old customs and traditions are not very positive for women related laws.

Women in the region are working in every field, yet they do not possess certain rights such as rights on land, maybe except in Meghalaya, Sharma said at a meeting here.

“From religious practices to participation in village level meetings, women are not allowed in many ways. And we have not seen many women participating politically,” she said. The women are not contesting elections and there are very few women MLAs, Sharma said adding “Politically, women are not empowered here.”

The NCW chairperson was speaking at a meeting on social, economic and political empowerment of women in NE states at the North East Council headquarters here. On land rights for women farmers, Sharma said the NCW would work on this important aspect to protect them. Widows and single mothers should have easy access to skill development process and they should be provided financial help to start a business, Sharma said. “We should take up the matter as a first priority so that they can sustain themselves, their families and to educate their children,” she said.

