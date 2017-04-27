North Dinajpur: BSF finds 80-metre tunnel near border outpost

BSF officials said locals informed them of the tunnel that stopped just 50 metres short of the Bangladesh border. (Representational Image) BSF officials said locals informed them of the tunnel that stopped just 50 metres short of the Bangladesh border. (Representational Image)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday discovered an 80-meter-long tunnel near its Chopra-Fatehpur border outpost in North Dinajpur.

BSF officials said locals informed them of the tunnel that stopped just 50 metres short of the Bangladesh border.

According to sources, the tunnel is 4-feet in height and 2-feet in width at the entry and narrows onwards. BSF officials have ruled out the cattle smuggling and believe it to be prima facie for infiltration.

“This was meant to make infiltration from Bangladesh less of a risk. It doesn’t look like it was for cattle smuggling”, a BSF source told The Indian Express.

The source further mentioned that if the tunnel was widened, it could potentially be used for cattle smuggling.

As per sources, the tunnel has been under construction for at least for a week, with the work likely taking place mostly at night.

The BSF has registered a complaint with the local police. Police officers also increased vigilance in the area following the incident.

