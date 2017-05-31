North Delhi Mayor meets Lt Governor on financial crunch issue

Preety Agarwal requested the Lt Governor to direct the Delhi government for timely release of the grants due to the NDMC. (Representational Image) Preety Agarwal requested the Lt Governor to direct the Delhi government for timely release of the grants due to the NDMC. (Representational Image)

North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal on Wednesday called on Lt Governor Anil Baijal to apprise him of the civic body’s financial condition and measures being taken to boost revenue. Cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has faced several stir from sanitation workers over the last few years. The mayor of the newly-elected house of the municipal body had taken charge on May 18 and soon after she had said sanitation was her first priority. She was accompanied by Member of Parliament, Udit Raj.

“The NDMC is facing financial crunch since its inception (in 2012). The basic reason behind this was the manner in which the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated. And, due to this crisis, many of the schemes which the corporation intended to implement, have been hindered,” she said.

The mayor further said this situation is “depicting a very poor picture about the functioning of the corporation among the public”, whereas most of the employees are working very hard to achieve the targets fixed for them, despite delay in the salary disbursAL and other due benefits.

Agarwal said various schemes to boost revenues are in the final stages of implementation.

The mayor requested the Lt Governor to direct the Delhi government for timely release of the grants due to the NDMC and push for an early implementation of the Fourth Financial Commission recommendations.

