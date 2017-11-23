North Central Railways surpasses loading target by over 10 per cent

North Central Railways has surpassed the loading target given to it by the Railways ministry despite not having any natural resources, like coal or minerals, to be loaded. It exceeded its target by motivating the existing customers for increasing loading by rail and capturing new traffic.

“North Central Railway has created a stir by surpassing not only the previous year’s performance, but also the loading targets given by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) despite not having any natural resources to be loaded such as coal, iron ore, bauxite, minerals, steel, wood, etc,” General Manager (NCR) M C Chauhan said.

As per the data, for the current financial year, from April to October-end this year, the originating loading from NCR has been 7.775 million tonne, which when compared to 7.044 million tonne loading in the same period in the last financial year, shows an improvement of 10.4 per cent, he said.

However, it’s only when this loading is compared to the target of 6.89 million tonnes given to the NCR by the Railway Board, does it become clear that the zone has outperformed the target by 12.8 per cent, the GM said.

About the achievement, Chauhan said that this is the result of proactive steps taken by the North Central Railways which have motivated the existing customers for increasing loading by rail.

“Officers of the NCR have met the customers loading POL (petroleum, oil, lubricant), mustard oil, sugar, foodgrains and ballast (stone) in NCR and have actively addressed their issues, especially in the realm of adequate and timely supply of empty rakes for loading,” he said.

At the same time, new traffic of ballast (stone) has been captured by opening Bijauli and Shanichara stations of Jhansi Division and Manda and Malwan stations of Allahabad Division of NCR for outward loading.

“These 4 sidings have given us traffic of 140 rakes of ballast till now,” he said.

Loading of container traffic from inland container depots (ICD) in Dadri, Kanpur and Malanpur (Jhansi) has also been improved by ensuring smooth movement of container trains from NR and WR over NCR to these ICDs,” he said.

Surpassing of loading targets by North Central Railways augurs well for the economy of the entire region and shows that in the highly competitive goods segment, NCR is firmly on the path of growth, Chief PRO, NCR Gaurav Krishna Bansal said.

He said the passenger segment is the most visible part of the operations of railways, it is the goods segment that keeps the economy of the country ticking.

A number of important indices are used to measure the efficiency of operation in the goods sector and of all the indices, ‘Loading’ is perhaps the most important index for measurement of the health and growth of the goods operations in any Zonal Railway, he added.

