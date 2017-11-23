North Bengal administrative meeting: Mamata Banerjee censures MLAs, officials over slow development work

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI/File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI/File Photo)

Displeased with the pace of development work in north Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday censured MLAs and government officials at an administrative meeting in Siliguri. At the meeting, attended by public representatives and officials from Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar, Mamata said she was particularly displeased with progress in the Kanyashree (project for girl child) and NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) schemes. She directed the district magistrates concerned to submit a report on the status of the projects.

“Kanyashree project has been lauded internationally. But here I see a lot of work needs to be done. If anyone turns up for the 100-day job scheme, if anyone has a job card, the administration cannot refuse him or her. We will have to ensure that everyone gets jobs,” she said. Mamata also pulled up the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of one of the districts for issuing showcause notices to 20 doctors at a time.

“How can a CMOH himself decide the efficiency of so many doctors? I want to know that. We will have to ensure that these 20 doctors are able to perform their duties properly,” she said.

The chief minister also referred to irregularities regarding number of deaths due to elephant attacks, saying, “The district administration should identify the exact number of families who have lost their members due to elephant attacks and provide compensation to them at the earliest.” Mamata also advised the administration of these three districts not to make false promises about development.

“Making fake promises is not in my nature. New projects will be taken up only after the requisite funds are available,” she said. In the wake of the recent arrest of two persons allegedly linked to banned Bangladeshi group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Kolkata, the chief minister also stressed the need for increased security along the borders. The CM advised the district administrations to conduct a feasibility study on whether additional watch-towers can be set up in border-adjacent regions.

“There are reports of movement from here to there and vice versa. Everyone should keep a strict watch on border areas,” she said. Mamata also stressed on welfare projects for tribals in the districts.

