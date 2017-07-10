West Bengal communal clashes: Calm prevails in riot-hit Baduria town

Express photo Express photo

Peace prevailed in riot-hit Baduria town and adjacent areas of North 24 Parganas district for the second day on Monday even though Internet services remained suspended. A week after communal violence erupted over a Facebook post, shops, markets and business centres reopened today and people came out on the streets to resume normal life. However, Internet services remained suspended at Baduria, Swarupnagar, Deganga and Basirhat town of North 24 Parganas district. There have been no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere in the district, police said.

Large number of police personnel including paramilitary forces remained posted in violence-hit areas as night patrolling was conducted, a senior official of the state Home department told PTI.

“Things have really improved here but we are keeping a tight vigil on the situation so that everything gets back to normal sooner,” the officer said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had announced that a judicial commission headed by Justice (Retd) Soumitra Pal of the Calcutta High Court would probe the communal violence that rocked Baduria and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee had also accused the Modi government and the BJP of trying to “disturb peace” and “destroy” the federal structure by allowing people from across the border to enter the state and vitiate the atmosphere.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App