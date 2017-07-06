North-24 parganas communal clash: ‘Governor crossing boundaries, must know where to draw line’

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

THE TRINAMOOL Congress on Wednesday said Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi should not “instigate people trying to create unrest in the state”, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that he had spoken to her like a “BJP block president”. On Tuesday, a communal clash had started in the North-24 Parganas district, reportedly sparked by a provocative Facebook post. After speaking to the Governor about the clash, Mamata had alleged that he had threatened and insulted her.

Chatterjee said the party had apprised President Pranab Mukherjee of Tuesday’s developments. “The Governor is telling us to ‘control your party’. Is he a spokesperson of the BJP?… How can he say such things when he is the constitutional head of a state? He is crossing his constitutional boundaries and saying such things. He is also an advocate. He should know where to draw the line,” Chatterjee said. “The tone he has used against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking to her yesterday (Tuesday) seemed as if the CM works under the Governor. We want to remind him that Raj Bhavan cannot be the party office of the BJP. We strongly condemn the way he threatened and insulted Banerjee,” he added.

The TMC leader said a copy of the letter sent to the President has been forwarded to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Criticised Tripathi for asking why Mamata had made the conversation between them public, Chatterjee said: “He said the telephonic conversation between him and Banerjee should not have been made public. Why should we not do that? He called her after meeting BJP representatives at Raj Bhavan…. He is behaving like a party cadre. They are trying to create unrest in West Bengal. But Trinamool Congress will foil all such attempts. If you attack Mamata Banerjee then our party will not keep quiet.”

“If he does not regret what he has said, we will take strong measures against him,” he warned. The Trinamool leader said the Governor was not making any effort to bring the situation under control and did not support the state government’s demand to deploy central forces in Darjeeling Hills where an indefinite shutdown was in progress over the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

“Whenever we made an appeal to the central government, asking for the deployment of forces, the Centre never extended support. It did not send additional forces to Darjeeling. Even yesterday, the CM asked the Governor to look into the deployment of forces in the troubled areas. But he delayed the entire process. We had asked for forces around 4.30 pm, but the BSF was posted in the area after 7 pm,” said Chatterjee. Appealing to both communities to restore peace, he said: “We do not support the acts of both communities.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App