Demand for President’s rule shows gameplan of BJP and RSS: CPM

THE CPM on Wednesday said that the situation prevailing in West Bengal does not call for imposition of President’s rule, but demanded immediate restoration of peace in the troubled areas of North 24-Parganas district. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose told PTI that by demanding President’ rule in Bengal, BJP and RSS were only laying bare their game plan. “Steps should be taken to immediately restore peace in areas of North 24-Parganas district. But we don’t agree with what BJP has demanded regarding imposition of President’s rule in Bengal. The situation doesn’t call for President’s rule. Such demands only show the gameplan of BJP and RSS,” he said.

Holding the state responsible for failing to control the situation in Basirhat, CPM MP Mohammad Salim accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of diverting attention from the government by making public her telephonic conversation with Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once arrested a professor for circulating a cartoon in social media. But when such a medium is used to destroy peace and communal harmony in the state, she is doing nothing. She is busy informing people about her telephonic conversation with the Governor… She is trying to divert the attention of the people from the real incident because she is facing a big challenge,” said Salim.

Accusing the police for being mute spectators in Basirhat, he said: “Police are helpless when such incidents take place. This kind of incident has taken place during last year’s Durga Puja. The state government has failed to act against communal forces, which are trying to divide people by spreading rumours and provocative speeches in the social media. Police beat up people who take out rallies against the state government but turn into a mute spectator when communal clashes break out. It acts on the instruction of Nabanna.”

Asking Mamata to convene an all-party meeting to resolve the issue, Salim said: “She did not give any strong message to those who have been creating unrest. This was not the culture of our state. We never allowed divisive politics when we were in power. This is happening now because Mamata herself is helping people pursue such politics. The government is not playing its role properly. She must convene an all-party meeting immediately and make sure central forces are deployed. The government must take steps to restore peace and communal harmony.”

The CPM had on Tuesday demanded that an all-party meeting be convened to chalk a strategy to contain the situation.

