North-24 parganas communal clash: BJP demands President’s rule, CM’s resignation

Taki Road near Baduria blocked. Subham Dutta

THE STATE BJP on Wednesday asked the Centre to impose President’s rule in West Bengal following communal violence in North-24 Parganas’ Baduria and also demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation for “worsening law and order situation in the state”. “We urge the Centre to immediately intervene and impose President’s rule in the state. The Centre should send a team of central observers to assess the worsening law and order situation. Starting from the hills in the north to the Bay of Bengal, the entire state is burning. Incidents of communal tension are frequently occurring in various parts of the state. We demand Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. She must take the responsibility and resign as soon as possible,” state BJP President Dilip Ghosh said.

The BJP leader said that he would write to the Union Home Ministry and to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding their demand to impose Article 356 (President’s rule) of the Indian Constitution in Bengal. Ghosh also slammed Mamata for “pursuing appeasement politics to get minority votes.” “The incident at Baduria in North-24 Parganas is a result of the appeasement politics pursued by Banerjee. The police were just mute spectators when houses and properties of Hindus were burnt and looted. These were allowed to take place because of vote-bank politics. Bengal has turned into a safe haven for jihadis. They are using various religious institutions across India-Bangladesh border as breeding grounds for anti-nationals,” he alleged.

Putting his weight behind Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Ghosh said Mamata’s allegations against the Governor were baseless and unfortunate. “Her comments against the Governor are baseless and beyond her jurisdiction. This is the first time a spat between a chief minister and a governor has come out in the open. This is unfortunate and strictly against the constitutional norms. We will ask Banerjee not to bring this out in the open,” he said.

Ghosh announced that BJP will organise demonstrations across the state on July 6 and its workers will gherao police stations and district magistrate’s office to protest against the communal flare-up.

