Normal monsoon expected this season: IMD

Issuing its first Long Range Forecast (LRF) for southwest monsoon on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted normal rainfall this year. The MET department said that monsoon will be 97 per cent of long period average, which is normal for the season. IMD Director General K G Ramesh said there is a “very less probability’ of deficient rainfall this season. Monsoon is expected to arrive first in Kerala by May 15, the MET added.

Last year, the country as a whole received rainfall that was 95 per cent of its long-period average. India receives 89 cm of rainfall during the four-month monsoon season, which is almost 75 per cent of its annual rainfall. A normal monsoon could lead to higher output of summer-sown crops,

