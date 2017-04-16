Normal life hit due to separatists’ strike in Kashmir

Normal life was today affected in the Kashmir Valley due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of a 22-year-old man allegedly in firing by BSF jawans in Batamaloo area of the city. Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut. Public transport was off the roads, but private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas. Business at the weekly flea market was also hit as vendors chose not to put up their stalls.

Similar reports of strike being observed in other district headquarters were coming in, the officials said. The separatists, including the chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference -– Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -– and JKLF chief Yasin Malik had called for a shutdown to protest the killing of Sajjad Ahmed, a resident of Chandoosa area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Ahmad was killed when Border Security Force jawans opened fire opened fire on a group of people hurling stones at them at Reka chowk in Batamaloo area. A police spokesman said while there were no restrictions in place anywhere in Srinagar, security forces were deployed in strength in Batamaloo and other sensitive areas of the city to maintain law and order.

