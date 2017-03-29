None of LDF MLAs are part of land mafia: Kerala Minister

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday denied the CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan’s allegation that a CPI MLA, partner in the LDF coalition government in the state, was part of the land mafia.

The Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) chairman and the former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan had earlier in the day alleged that Devikulam MLA, S Rajendran, is part of land mafia in Munnar.

“None of the LDF MLAs are part of any land mafia. LDF will stick to the stand adopted by the Chief Minister. The allegation that the CPI office at Munnar is situated in an encroached land is baseless,” the Minister said in a press meet here.

Kumar, along with State Revenue minster E Chandrasekharan was in Delhi to meet various Union Ministers seeking assistance for the state to tackle the drought situation.

