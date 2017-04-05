None can say Centre ‘has no role to play’ in liquor ban: Supreme Court to lawyers

Supreme Court of India. Supreme Court of India.

ASKED BY lawyers how far its order on closure of liquor shops near the highways will go when a person can drink at home before getting behind the wheel, the Supreme Court bench last week stated, “We don’t have to stop every ill before we stop one.” “Why cannot I sit at home and drink before I start driving? Can this court stop me from drinking at home,” asked senior lawyer K K Venugopal, who was representing various states against the order of December 15, 2016.

His question was for the bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao. Justice Chandrachud chose to respond: “No, we can’t stop you from drinking at home…but, Mr Venugopal, we don’t have to stop every ill before we stop one ill.”

The judge, who was part of the bench that had passed the main order last December, said there is empirical evidence to show drinking and driving on highways is a “chief cause” for road accident deaths.

Justice Chandrachud also pointed out that the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh has filed an affidavit in the apex court, stating that the state has complied with the court’s order. “He has also said that we hail the order,” the judge pointed out.

Answering whether the Supreme Court could “wipe out” state legislation on excise laws by its judgment, Justice Chandrachud observed, “Excise laws don’t give rights to have licences to sell liquor. The distance had been kept at 500 metres from the edges of national highways in the interest of public health. Our judgment does not supplant any excise law.”

Justice Rao pointed out that the Central government also has a role in imposing the ban on liquor vends, and what the court had said was not beyond what the government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had been seeking for more than a decade.

“Nobody can say that the Union of India has no role to play (in the ban). They have been issuing notifications since 2004…. There is nothing that we have said (that) is not in the policy of the Union of India,” said Justice Rao, who was also a part of the main order.

Besides Justices Chandrachud and Rao, then CJI Justice T S Thakur was on the bench that had last year ordered for closure of all liquor shops along national and state highways up to a distance of 500 metres from the edge of the highway.

On Friday last week, the new SC bench relaxed its ban by saying that cities, towns and municipal areas with a population of 20,000 or less could have alcohol vends beyond a range of 220 metres from highways, and not 500 metres, as was decided earlier.

In fixing the distance at 220 metres, the court found favour with an excise rule in Karnataka. Devdatt Kamat, the state’s counsel, had informed the bench that under the state’s excise rules, an exemption is provided to municipalities with a population of less than 20,000 people.

The court, however, virtually overruled Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s legal opinion rendered to the Kerala government, in which the law officer had said that the court-ordered ban on liquor vends within 500m of highways will not apply to pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants that serve alcohol.

