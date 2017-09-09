Non-performing states must not expect hike in budgetary support: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari in the city to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan) Union minister Nitin Gadkari in the city to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan)

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Friday warned “non-performing” and “non-complying” state governments to not expect an increase in budgetary support from the Centre, unless they improved the implementation of projects.

He made the comments at an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) in Pune.

“The Centre is always willing to extend its support to those states which are trying to improve their transport facilities… public transport in particular. However, states must not expect any improvement in budgets if they are unwilling to perform,” said Gadkari.

The tough statement came immediately after the minister repeated his warning to automobile companies — which were found flouting pollution norms — saying he would not hesitate to bulldoze their vehicles.

Gadkari also hailed the public transport services offered by southern states and urged other states to follow suit.

“There are takers for good-quality services, and state transport units must actively upgrade their systems and services, in order to attract more passengers. The transformation must be a holistic one, including more bus stations, better quality of public transport vehicles, and making them affordable,” he said.

Urging CIRT to invest in the study of technology and fuels of futuristic vehicles, including LNG and methanol, he said methanol was obtained at Rs 22 per litre. If used as fuel in public transport, it would not just reduce the costs involved, but could also help curb pollution, said the Union minister.

“There is an abundance of methanol that can be produced in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, given the high production of sugarcane. If scientists can work on developing an advanced technology in this field, public transport can be a better and profit-making business,” said Gadkari.

The minister also announced that work on National Highway-4, passing through the city, will start in the next three months.

