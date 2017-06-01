Non-Muslims at AMU hostels not given breakfast, lunch during Ramzan, claims BJYM

During the Ramzan month, they university asks its students who would not observe the fast to sumbit an application for lunch to get an estimate of the amount of food they had to prepare. During the Ramzan month, they university asks its students who would not observe the fast to sumbit an application for lunch to get an estimate of the amount of food they had to prepare.

The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP’s youth wing, have alleged that non-Muslim students in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) hostel were not served breakfast and dinner. The month of Ramzan had started last week and Vishesh Nayak, BJYM state media in-charge, alleged the timing of all meals were now according to Roza, indirectly forcing others to observe fast as well. AMU has denied the charge.

Varun Mishra, another BJYM member, claimed that the affected students took the matter to Vice-Chancellor but even after his assurance, the situation remained unchanged. “We are again going to meet the V-C on Thursday morning and will ask them to solve the matter,” he said. Both Mishra and Nayak are not AMU students.

AMU Public Relation Officer Omar S Peerzada said that the complaint was baseless.

During the Ramzan month, they university asks its students who would not observe the fast to sumbit an application for lunch to get an estimate of the amount of food they had to prepare. “Every year nearly 10 to 15 per cent students don’t observe the fast. This includes a number of Muslim students also. We have asked concerned authorities to provide food to anyone who demands it,” said Peerzada, adding that the university always had a provision for a proper meal to everyone.

A press communique released from AMU also stated that the dining halls of various residential halls and hostels in the university are serving food during lunch hours to students who are not observing the fast.

