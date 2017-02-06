Non-BJP parties mum on triple talaq for votebank, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

UNION MINISTER for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that triple talaq is a major issue in Uttar Pradesh and that non-BJP parties were keeping mum on it for vote bank politics. He termed triple talaq as a practice of harassment. In reference to a triple talaq case pending in the Supreme Court, Prasad told reporters here that the court has sought the central government’s stand on the issue.

He said that triple talaq was not a question of religion, but one related to dignity, justice and equality for women. He said it was not acceptable that a section of women get harassed after 70 years of freedom.

(A PTI report quoted Prasad as saying at a press conference in Ghaziabad on Saturday, “The government may take a major step to ban triple talaq after the UP Assembly polls…. We are the only party which respects women. Neither do other parties offer a good place to women nor do they respect them.”)

Prasad said the BJP has regard for every faith and religion but every pernicious practice cannot become a part of religion.

He said that 20 Islamic countries, including Egypt, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have either completely stopped the practice of triple talaq or have controlled it.

He said when control on the practice was not considered against Sharia in these Islamic countries, then how can a discussion to control it could be against Sharia in a secular country such as India.

The BJP in its manifesto has promised that if it comes to power in UP, its government will take the opinion of Muslim women on the issue and present it before the Supreme Court.

Prasad asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi , UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati to spell out their stand on triple talaq and on the question of dignity, justice and equality for women.

“They will never take opinion because politics of appeasement is dominating,” he said.

When asked whether such an opinion was being taken in other BJP-ruled states, Prasad said in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the state governments were clearly against triple talaq.