Non-bailable warrants against BJP MLA Jamnadas Patel, VHP leader Pravin Togadia in 1996 case

The Ahmedabad Metropolitan court has issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) to VHP leader Pravin Togadia and 38 others, including sitting BJP MLA from Daskroi (Ahmedabad), Babu Jamnadas Patel , in a 1996 attempt to murder case. The NBWs have been issued to ensure the presence of all accused in the case before the court on January 30.

The case pertains to a political event of the BJP, which was organised at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 20, 1996. The then senior BJP leader, Atmaram Patel, and several other leaders of the party were attacked allegedly by Keshubhai Patel loyalists. Atmaram Patel, a Shankersinh Vaghela acolyte, had to flee for his life, virtually half-naked as his attackers even stripped him of his dhoti. The incident, famously known as the “Atmaram dhoti kaand”, brought the internal rebellion of the BJP to the fore that eventually led to Vaghela breaking away from the BJP to launch his own party.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Atmaram Patel with Naranpura police station. Police had registered a case of attempt to murder and rioting under several provisions of the IPC. The investigation of the case was handed over to the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch (DCB).

Among other accused in the case are several high-profile political figures. One of them is a senior advocate, Minesh Vaghela, who was the then BJP councillor from Shaherkotda ward.

Minesh Vaghela confirmed the development and said, “The court of magistrate Jaydeep Barot has issued the NBWs against all accused, including me.”

He, however, said that there was nothing “political” about the development.

“The Supreme Court has issued directions to all courts in the country to adjudicate cases pending for more than 10 years. And the current NBWs should be seen in that context,” he said.

Sources said that one of the accused had got the NBW against his name cancelled from the court after giving an assurance to the court that he will remain present before it whenever he is asked to.

