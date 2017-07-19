Non-bailable warrant issued against Amanmani Tripathi in Lucknow

Latest News
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi related to a kidnapping case along with Sandeep Tripathi. The framing of charges took place on Tuesday and the next hearing is scheduled for July 25.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:July 19, 2017 1:09 pm
A court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Independent MLA from Nautanwa Amanmani Tripathi in connection with a kidnapping case. Additional Sessions Judge A K Ravi issued the non-bailable warrant against Tripathi On Tuesday.   The case is registered with the Gautam Palli Police Station in Lucknow. An FIR was lodged by contractor Rishi Kumar Pandey on August 6, 2014 alleging that Amanmani and his friends had kidnapped him for ransom. After investigation, the police had forwarded the charge sheet against Amanmani and Sandeep Tripathi.

According to government lawyer Abhai Tripathi, the case was fixed for framing of charges on Tuesday. While Sandeep was present in court, Amanmani was not. The next hearing in the case is slated for July 25.

Amanmani is the son of jailed politician Amar Mani Tripathi, who is in jail in connection with the poetess Madhumita Shukla murder case. Amanmani is also accused of killing his wife.

