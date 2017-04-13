Non bailable warrant against Zakir Naik

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday issued non-bailable warrant against Islamic Research Foundation founder Zakir Naik in a money laundering case. The warrant was issued over a plea filed by Enforcement Directorate. The ED had on Tuesday moved a plea in the special court seeking the NBW on the ground that Naik had failed to cooperate with the investigation. ED’s counsel Hiten Venegaonkar had said that depsite issuing several summons, Naik had failed to appear before the agency.

Venegaonkar had claimed that instead of appearing before the ED, Naik is trying to put pre-condition and dictate terms as to how his statement should be recorded. Naik had earlier sought time to comply with the summons, asking the agency to record his statement via video conferencing.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities worth Rs 60 crore in the receipt of overseas funds by Naik and his entities including NGO IRF.

