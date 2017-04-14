Non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik (Source: File) Zakir Naik (Source: File)

A special court Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against televangelist and founder of Islamic Research Foundation Zakir Naik. The order was issued on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had claimed that Naik’s absence was a ‘hindrance’ to the investigation and that he had been ‘non-cooperative’.

Special Judge P R Bhavake observed that for thorough investigation in such offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the presence of the accused is necessary.

The ED will now begin the process of sending the warrant to the Ministry of External Affairs which will communicate it to its counterpart in the United Arab Emirates. The ED has submitted before the court that Naik is currently in UAE. The court also observed that there was an existing treaty between UAE and India, under which the process can be facilitated.

Advocate Taraq Sayyed, appearing for Naik, had earlier submitted that the ED cannot seek a non-bailable warrant without duly serving summons to the televangelist. He submitted that Naik had not only expressed his willingness to virtually remain present through Internet, but that he had also supplied important documents for investigation. The court, however, observed that Naik had failed to appear before the investigating officer and has given “evasive replies”.

The ED claims that Naik had allegedly established dummy companies in India and abroad and had used them to camouflage the diversion of funds received by him for Islamic Research Foundation.

So far, the ED has arrested Aamir Gazdar, a close aide of Naik, and questioned his siblings.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now