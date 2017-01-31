A special CBI court on Tuesday issued a non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in a loan default case after CBI moved extradition plea against the liquor baron. The investigative agency in its chargesheet had last week accused Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines of diverting Rs 263 crore from Rs 900 crore IDBI loan for “personal use”.

The agency has named Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and nine others, including the then IDBI Chairman Yogesh Aggarwal, who were arrested in connection with the 2015 loan default case, in the charge sheet.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd