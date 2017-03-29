Non bailable warrant against Mamta Kulkarni to be served at her Versova home

A DAY after a Thane sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against former starlet Mamta Kulkarni, a team from the Thane police will serve the warrant at her Versova house, where she lived before leaving the country. The police said that if Kulkarni does not appear in court even after the warrant, she may be declared a proclaimed offender.

Kulkarni is believed to be in Kenya, and is an accused in the Ephedrine racket unearthed by the Thane police last year.

An officer linked to the probe said, “We have enough evidence against the actress, which we produced before the court. Based on the evidence, a non-bailable warrant was issued. We have informed the court that we need to interrogate her. If she continues to elude us and does not appear before the court, she will be declared a proclaimed offender by the court. This means she can be arrested anytime.”

The officer added, “In case the person who has been declared a proclaimed offender is out of the country, as we suspect is the case, it can further lead to a Red Corner Notice (RCN) being issued against the person. Once an RCN is issued, the moment she tries to leave Kenya, we will be alerted about it and subsequently get her custody. While it may take some time, the process has begun with the non-bailable warrant being issued.”

