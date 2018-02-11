Non-agriculture tax reduced from 3 per cent to 0.5 per cent

The government Saturday decided to reduce non-agriculture (NA) tax from three per cent to 0.5 per cent of the ready reckoner value. Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil announced it following a meeting with residents associations from Mumbai and Thane, led by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar seeking relief in NA tax.

Patil said, “The government will bring down NA tax from three per cent to 0.5 per cent of the ready reckoner rate.” According to Shelar, “The decision would provide a huge relief to people specially in Mumbai and Thane.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App